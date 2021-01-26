FLORIDA — President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting 100 million Americans coronavirus vaccine shots during his first 100 days in office.

But one Central Florida county is already planning to scale back its vaccinations, because of what they call a dwindling supply.

Seminole County is willing and able to administer the vaccine, but county Emergency Manager Alan Harris says he's not sure how much longer they can based on the supply they currently have.

For nearly a month Joyce Ruehl has been trying to get her first coronavirus vaccine.

Not only has booking an appointment online been a challenge, but also finding the right location that can provide her with a vaccine.

“I went to Lake Mary, and I stood in line," Ruehl said. "Then the police officer came and told me they were done and filled up.”

With the help of a more tech savvy neighbor Ruehl did book an appointment and received her first vaccine Tuesday.

“I think it was more difficult for older people," Ruehl said after getting her first vaccine shot. "We don’t have the experiences that younger kids do.”

According to Seminole County’s Emergency Management Director, booking an appointment in Seminole County in the next couple weeks could become even more difficult because of their supply.

“Eventually we are going to have to close," Harris said. "We can’t continue with such low doses coming in.”

Since the beginning of the year, Seminole County has seen the number of allocated doses decrease each week.

On January 4, the county received 12,675 doses; on January 11, it received 5,850; on January 19, 3,900; and on Monday it received only 1,900.

With uncertainty over how many doses the county will receive in the coming weeks, some tough decisions will have to be made.

“So our mobile delivery of first dose vaccines will stop at the end of this week, Harris said. “There is only enough to maintain at this facility here (Oviedo site).”

Harris also says, that if people go online to book an appointment and notice dates in February marked "unavailable," it is because they currently have no doses of the vaccine available for those days.