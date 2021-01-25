FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​If Bills fans were bummed they couldn't pop the champagne of a Super Bowl championship after the team's historic 2020 season, they should see what Tommy Burnett had in store.

First, know that Burnett, a Rochester-area rock-n-roller turned bourbon businessman, says he grew up watching the Bills with his father. But even before this season's success, he sensed the way the team unified western New York was different.

"The sentiment change towards the Bills in the region. And it was a great escape for a lot of people this way," Burnett said.

Yet even before Bills Mafia bill-ieved in "Trusting The Process," Burnett had a plan to celebrate a Bills title. He committed to one five and a half years ago, after his Iron Smoke bourbon was discovered by Bills staff during their annual training camp to St. John Fisher College.

"Some of the people behind the scenes in 2016 found us. Like the strength and conditioning coach, and other support staff, they came to us. They liked what we did," said Burnett.

#BillsBourbon @IronSmoke @FairportVillage keeping these 5 and a half year old casks at the ready for Bills staff when the team finally claims its first #SuperBowl #BILLSMAFIA @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/EgDCsBqm5r — Jim Aroune (@JimAroune) January 25, 2021

Iron Smoke distilled two full casks of bourbon dedicated to the celebration of a Buffalo Super Bowl title. The barrels are marked August of 2016. Both are emblazoned with the team's charging buffalo logo; one in color, the other in black.

"We promised to carry them over our shoulders to Buffalo and give them the bottles out of those barrels and celebrate their win not if, it’s when they win the Super Bowl," Burnett said.

Releasing the Bills bourbon, though crafted five summers ago, was one of the many ways Iron Smoke was trying to get through this year of the pandemic that’s left so many in business feeling hung over.



Aging well. @IronSmoke founder #TommyBurnett plans to carry these Bills casks of his bourbon to Buffalo when they win a Super Bowl. It won't be this year. Burnett grew up watching the team with his dad. The barrels will age til they, and #BillsMafia are ready. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/6NfLsL4hDa — Jim Aroune (@JimAroune) January 25, 2021

"There is a low level of anxiety running through you all the time, and sometimes you get a little nugget of escape," said Burnett, who still believes one day these kegs will be tapped.

"Our barrels will get better with age, like the Bills, and we look forward to sharing it with them when they finally get there."