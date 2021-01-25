On Monday evening, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Janet Yellen to be the 78th Secretary of the Treasury, making her the first woman to lead the department in its nearly 232-year history.

The final vote was 84-15.

Prior to the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that he was “thrilled today to vote to confirm the first woman to ever hold the position of Treasury Secretary” and add her portrait to the Treasury Department hallway.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also pledged a “speedy confirmation” of Yellen, noting that her confirmation “will contrast sharply with the way the Senate Democratic minority handled many of the last President’s key cabinet nominations four years ago.”

Yellen was unanimously approved by the Senate Finance Committee with a 26-0 vote last week. The Biden Administration urged a quick confirmation for Yellen to help combat the economic crisis, including the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief measure the president proposed.

At her confirmation hearing before the Finance Committee last Tuesday, Yellen had argued that without prompt action the nation faced the threat of a “longer, more painful recession.” She urged quick action on the package that would provide an additional $1,400 in payments to individuals making below $75,000 annually as well as providing expanded unemployment benefits, further aid for small businesses and support for cities and states to prevent layoffs.

The plan also provides more support for vaccine production and distribution.

During her confirmation hearing, Yellen faced substantial pushback on the plan from Republicans on the committee who argued that the package was too large, especially at a time that the federal budget deficit has soared above $3 trillion. They also objected to such measures as an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.