OVIEDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden is setting a big goal in the fight against COVID-19 — 100 million doses of vaccine in his first 100 days of governing, and many vaccination sites around Central Florida are staying busy, working to inoculate thousands of Floridians every day.

Monday is likely to be busy at the Oviedo Mall as Seminole County residents make their way back there to receive their second and final dose of vaccine. This is the first day the site will offer the booster shot and with it, bringing more protection for seniors against coronavirus.

What You Need To Know Seminole starts administering second COVID vaccines



Oviedo Mall is the site for the shots



Seminole has vaccinated more than 30,000 people so far



Experts said flu-like symptoms common after second shot

Seminole County began vaccinating residents over 65 years old at Oviedo Mall back in the final week of December. Weeks later, they’ll make their way in for that booster shot — which, according to Moderna, is 94% effective against COVID-19.

So far more than 1.5-million Floridians have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Seminole County, more than 30,000 doses of vaccine have been administered, and of those, more than two-thirds went into the arms of people over the age of 65.

For residents like Sylvia and Jack Cowras, getting this shot in the arm is a big relief ​

“Kinda stuck at home, not being able to see the grandkids or go out and do anything," Sylvia Cowras said.

John “Jack” Cowras said, “If we all get it, if we all get better, get our economy going again, we can get our strength and get back hopefully to where we were before."

Seminole County health leaders have said they’re overwhelmed by the community’s willingness to get vaccinated in an effort to protect themselves and others.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns that those receiving the second shot may experience some side effects, including flu-like symptoms, but experts say those should go away on their own in a few days. Both doses of vaccine are required to protect against COVID-19, according to the CDC, and it will take a week or two after the second vaccination for the body to build up that immune-response for protection.

Right now, all appointments for the vaccine are filled at the Oviedo Mall and according to Seminole County, there is no wait list. For more information, including the availability of future appointments, visit the website prepareseminole.org.