SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started vaccinating the general public, 65 and up, with the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Seminole County was part of a pilot program in the state. The county was the first to begin vaccinating ages 65 and up in the general public, and now they’re the first to give the second dose.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is a welcomed added layer of protection for Tessa Compton.

“The second one is a big relief," she said. "You want to go out and party, but you can't."

Compton, and nearly 200 others, got their first dose of the vaccine in late December. On Monday, they were all set to get their second dose.

With more protection, Compton hopes she’s one step closer to spending more time with her six grandchildren.

“Being able to talk with them again, closer, is huge,” she said..

The county has the 8,100 Moderna second doses they need and 12,675 of Pfizer, but having enough of the first dose is what county leaders are more concerned about now.

Seminole County Emergency Manger Alan Harris said their first dose allotment continues to drop by half each week.

“This site will continue to do second doses, but there certainly will be days we are closed because we just simply don’ t have any vaccine,” he said.

Harris attributes some of the decrease to private distributors, like Publix, which will eventually begin vaccinating.

“If our county is receiving less and less doses, than hopefully, the private agencies that are supposed to be providing that to the public are getting increased,” he said.

For Tessa, getting the second dose has been emotional.

It just happens to be her husband’s birthday who recently passed away from cancer, but she says he’s been at her side the entire time.

“He’s there. He’s egging me along to protect me and everybody else and my children and my grandchildren,” said Compton.

Later in the week, Seminole County will begin administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.​