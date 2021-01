BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local brewing company will soon be closing the doors to one of its taprooms.

After seven years, the Niagara Street location of Resurgence Brewing will close.

They will be open for farewell hours Wednesday, February 3 thru Friday, February 5 from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, February 6 from noon until 10 p.m., and Sunday, February 7 from noon until 5 p.m.

The Chicago Street taproom will continue to operate as normal.