GREEN BAY, Wis. — The printing presses at Promotional Designs, INC. in Green Bay stayed quiet Sunday night after the Packers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning there will be no NFC Championship gear carrying the Green Bay logo this year.

Promotional Designs, INC. was selected as a ‘hot market’ printer by the sportswear company “Fanatics.” Employees were ready to print 12,000 t-shirts if the Packers won the game, an endeavor that would have taken about 12 hours.

“It is quite disappointing that we won’t get this business, considering it is the Green Bay Packers and we support our home team,” said Leah Reed, Director of Brand Marketing at Promotional Designs, Inc. "But, we will still continue on, it’s 2021, business is booming, and we're able to kind of get this in, which is great, but we’re going to go home and sleep and start the next day new."

Promotional Designs Inc. only printed one sample “Green Bay Packers NFC Champions” T-shirt for a prototype to show Fanatics, so all of the blank shirts are in the process of being returned.