COLUMBUS - Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio), announced he would not seek an additional senate term in a statement released Monday, Jan. 25.

“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been an honor,” the statement reads. “But, I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than I ever intended.”

The Cincinnati-based senator cited “partisan gridlock” among the reasons for not running when his term expires in 2022.

The career public servant spent several years working in legislative and executive roles, including 12 years in the House of Representatives and 10 years in the Senate. Portman worked under President George W. Bush as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

In the statement, the Senator also stated he plans to finish the last two years of his term, including continued service on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee.

“I decided to make my announcement now because I have made up my mind, but also because it will allow whichever Republicans who choose to run plenty of time to gear up for a statewide race,” Portman said in the statement.

Gov. Mike DeWine is also up for reelection in 2022, but has not announced his future. In a statement, DeWine said:

“Senator Portman has worked tirelessly on behalf of Ohioans during his two terms in the United States Senate. Senator Portman has been a key partner on helping Ohio with federal COVID-19 relief and other pandemic-related issues. Senator Portman and I have had similar policy priorities to help Ohio families, from tackling the Opioid crisis and the scourge of human trafficking to protecting Lake Erie and Ohio’s other natural wonders. Fran and I wish Rob and Jane and their family the best in their future endeavors.”

Portman has often been labeled as one of the former president’s allies in the party. In 2020, demonstrators protested outside of Portman’s Columbus office in response to his vote to acquit former President Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Portman says he plans to stay involved in public policy issues and says he looks forward to returning to private sector, but did not specify any future roles.