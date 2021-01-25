OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — When you step foot in the Roundy’s Distribution Center just off I-94, you feel as though you have stepped into a city of its own.

The massive 1.2 million square foot building is a constant flurry of activity. The facility serves as the distribution point for all Pick and Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed demand for many products, grocery stores remain busy. It is a reason that Beth Robinson, who serves as the Human Resources Manager for the distribution center, says hiring remains a top priority.

“Our volume has increased with the pandemic, but our hiring need has stayed the same,” says Robinson. “We continue to hire.This is an industry where we are never going to not need anyone.”

Roundy’s is looking to hire two specific categories of workers. They are looking to fill more than 100 Order Selector positions.

The job involves selecting orders in the warehouse and getting them ready to be shipped to stores. Positions are full time and starting pay is $19.30 per hour, increasing to around $24 per hour after a probationary period.

The Distribution Center is also looking to fill truck driver positions. Applicants must have a Class A CDL license, and at least a year of experience is preferred. Robinson says experienced drivers can earn more than $100,000 annually.

“They do runs in the state of Wisconsin currently delivering to all of our Wisconsin stores and hoping to get them going into our Illinois market as well,” says Robinson. “They are home after each of their shifts.”

If you would like to learn more about the jobs available at the Roundy’s Distribution Center, you can visit their website at https://jobs.kroger.com/

Staff with the Roundy’s Distribution Center will also hold a job fair in Johnson Creek from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. The event will be held at the Comfort Suites Hotel.