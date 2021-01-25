Don’t let the name fool you. While Just Chik’n has an all-chicken menu, this new family-owned eatery in Henrietta is serving rotisserie chicken that's marinated in Peruvian spices a minimum of 24 hours.

Yilmaz Yoruk and his Turkish-American family are passionate about good tasting chicken. The family was inspired by their travels to Peru and the chicken served there on nearly every street corner much like we have hot dog stands here.

"Everywhere you go and every corner, all you have is Peruvian rotisserie. You can smell it all across the streets. They call at pollo à la brasa and it is a special form of making rotisserie," said Yilmaz Yoruk, owner of Just Chik'n. "There is no argument it is the best form of rotisserie in the world."

You can now get Peruvian style rotisserie chicken in Rochester. Just Chik-n opened on Jefferson Rd. in Henrietta across from South Town Plaza. Yilmaz Yoruk and his family sure know how to make a juicy halal bird. Pollo à la Brasa! @SPECNewsROC #chicken #peru #FamilyBusiness pic.twitter.com/GVSouBHpCB — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 26, 2021

Just Chik'n use select Halal chicken (think kosher style). Everything is freshly made from scratch and made to order. The 10-item menu also includes their version of battered fried chicken.

"Honestly it is pretty amazing. It is so flavorful I can’t wait for you to try it," said Naima Simmons, Just Chik'n general manager.

Yoruk, his parents, and siblings all pitch in at the restaurant. They are open late to make sure nearby RIT and UR students and faculty and medical staff and workers at all the nearby hospitals have a healthy eating option to-go no matter what time.

The chicken is marinated a minimum of 24 hours and then put on the rotisserie. Just Chik-n is open late— Sun-Thurs 11-11, Fri & Sat 11-midnight. Are you hungry yet? They serve fried chicken too! @SPECNewsROC #FamilyBusiness #henrietta pic.twitter.com/T0i1nHWst5 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 26, 2021

"I do love the juiciness and how fresh it is. That is what they love about it," said Yoruk.

Just Chik'n is located at 376 Jefferson Road in Henrietta, across from South Town Plaza. It's open Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - midnight. Check out the menu here.