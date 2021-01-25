After months of planning, Immersion Gaming Center in North Adams is finally open.

"We wanted to appeal to everybody, not just a certain age group. We wanted everybody to have something to do here, so whether you like the classic stuff, the new stuff, tabletop stuff, we wanted to kind of meet the mark for everybody," said Chris Horsfall, co-owner of Immersion Gaming Center.

The center has a big-screen gaming theater, classic consoles, a room for tabletop gaming, and several classic arcade games, complete with a high score leaderboard.

"If you get the high score, then you get some free gameplay out of it that you can use whenever you want. The guy that was in here that got the Tetris high score, him and his buddy have been battling all weekend for it," said Horsfall.

Horsfall said they want to have more competitions, including large-scale tournaments, but those will have to wait until COVID-19 restrictions ease up.

"We want to get more people for those than just the twelve we're able to have, so once our COVID restrictions really lift, then we'll really start diving into those. We want to do different competitions and stuff like that," said Horsfall.

Horsfall said their grand opening this past weekend went smoothly and he's optimistic for the future.

"It went pretty well. We stayed pretty busy, so hopefully it stays that way and we can stay around for a while."​