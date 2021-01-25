WINTER PARK, Fla. — There are plans in place to guide development in Winter Park. The Chamber of Commerce supports a proposal for the Henderson Hotel at Lake Killarney.

Winter Park Chamber of Commerce president Betsy Gardner Eckbert, says the proposal for the four-star waterfront property adds jobs and $20 million in taxable value. She says the developer committed to a 1.5 acre park, along with building underground parking and an environmentally-friendly design.

“What we hear a lot of in Winter Park are triggering words like ‘tourism’ ‘development,’ and people shut down," she said. "They move into a binary system of winners and losers. What we’re trying to craft here is the middle way, where there are win-win solutions for the environment, where we clean up the water in the lakefront of Lake Killarney, but we also get past the traditional strip mall zoning that’s on 17-92.”

Some residents believe the proposed project would actually damage that ecosystem.

“There are unknown environmental issues when you suck that much groundwater from the surrounding surface water near a lake,” said Winter Park resident Leon Huffman.

Organizers of an online petition say more than 1,000 people signed to show they're opposed to the plans.

The Dickersons live next to the area where the hotel would be located.

“I think the concern I have is it just doesn’t fit here in this neighborhood. It’s five stories. Everything here is one or two-story residential properties,” said Dave Dickerson.

“There is nothing that would keep the lots that they want to build the hotel on, or at least the residential lots, from being improved to beautiful homes,” said Sara, Dickerson's wife.

Building the Henderson Hotel would require a change in zoning and amending the written Comprehensive Plan for the area. The Chamber of Commerce is asking the City Commission to approve it. Residents can attend their meeting Wednesday, January 27, at 3:30 p.m. either in person or virtually.

“The market is driving change here. Do we want to work with a developer who wants to work with us? Or do you want to take your chances on another strip mall on 17-92,” asked Gardner Eckbert. “This project aligns with our mission to welcome guests to Winter Park to provide our businesses that are headquarted here the ample hotel room stock they need to function and compete to bring talent to town.” ​