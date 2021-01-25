ORLANDO, Fla. — Four Orange County businesses — including one repeat violator — have received citations and 16 warnings have been issued since January 12 as the county continues its crackdown on establishments that fail to maintain coronavirus safety standards.

What You Need To Know 4 Orange businesses fined recently for failing to keep coronavirus safety standards



Compliance strike teams also issue 16 warnings to businesses since January 12



The county says it has visited 6,624 businesses, with a 99% compliance rate

So-called compliance strike teams issued citations after January 12 inspections to Circle K at 18620 E Colonial Drive in unincorporated Orange County and to Maryland Fried Chicken at 1672 S Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka, according to a county government spreadsheet that details warnings and citations.

After January 13 inspections, strike teams issued citations to Toyota of Orlando and to Circle K at 9988 S Orange Avenue in unincorporated Orange County. Both Circle K locations also received warnings, according to the spreadsheet.

The citations carry $300 fines. The amount grows and exceeds $500 for businesses that contest citations in court and lose, Orange County spokeswoman Despina McLaughlin said.

It marked the second citation for the Maryland Fried Chicken location, which was fined after a December 21 strike-team inspection.

“The same individual who was the reason for the first citation was again working within 6 feet of other employees without a mask,” according to comments on the county government spreadsheet. “A second citation will be issued.”

In early December, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an emergency executive order that gave the strike teams authority to fine businesses for not following basic safety guidelines. The guidelines call for businesses to require employees to wear face coverings while indoors, to practice social distancing, and to post coronavirus safety guidance and markings.

Through 1 p.m. Monday, strike teams visited 6,624 businesses and saw a first-visit compliance rate of 88%, according to the data from McLaughlin. The overall compliance rate stands at 99%.