Roll out the red carpet and get the dog treats ready: Champ and Major Biden, President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden's dogs, moved into the White House on Sunday.

The two German shepherds brought back a longstanding tradition of pets in the White House that dates back to George Washington – the only presidents not to have a pet while in office were James K. Polk and Donald J. Trump.

"The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware. Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn," First Lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement to CNN.

Champ is no stranger to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, having joined the Biden family shortly after he was elected vice president.

However, this is all brand new for Major, who takes on a historic first: He is the first shelter dog to live in the White House. The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

Earlier this month, the Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance hosted an "indoguration" event for Major, which raised over $200,000 to benefit the DHA.