AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a long wait but on Monday morning Austin FC will reveal the naming rights for its under-construction stadium in North Austin.

The announcement will come during a private ribbon-cutting ceremony slated to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The 20,500-plus seat natural grass, open-air stadium will be a destination for professional and local soccer, and will serve as an entertainment and multi-purpose event venue for Austin. The site will also house a park and open space which will be available to the public year-round.

The stadium is being constructed at McKalla Place on public land owned by the City of Austin.

Austin FC, a professional soccer franchise, will play in Major League Soccer and is scheduled to begin play in April.

Stay with Spectrum News for an update concerning the name.