WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Cranky Al’s bakery and cafe has been a staple in Wauwatosa for more than two decades.

Co-owner Joey Carioti runs the business with his aunt and uncle. Each time football season rolls around, the restaurant does something extra special to celebrate the Green and Gold.

“You have the Packers sprinkles, the Packers ring, and the Packers drizzle,” Carioti said.

The donuts sell by the hundreds, he said, and are always a big hit with customers.

“The Packers-colored sprinkles and the ring on it,” said fan Cheng Thor, while sporting his Green Bay beanie. “We’re going to bring that ring back to Titletown, that’s for sure.”

Carioti reflects on the struggle of this past year for his community and beyond. He said a Packers championship run and excitement for the Super Bowl have lifted everyone’s spirits.

“People just have an extra step in their walk, something extra special to wake up and look forward to,” he said. “When the Packers are winning, everyone’s happy.”

Bakeries across Wisconsin are serving up Packers-themed treats of their own as well. They include Aggi’s National Bakery, Grebe’s and more.