HOLDEN, Mass. - Seven Saws Brewing Company will soon be serving beers in a new location, the Holden Industrial Park.

“We are just so fortunate, and so blessed. And so excited to show off and enjoy the new space. It was a common desire just to expand and grow and and provide our beer to more people," Tom Anderson, Partner, Seven Saws Brewing Company said.



When the new 8,000 square foot tap room and brewhouse is complete, Seven Saws will be able to can its beer and brew on site.

Partner Tom Anderson says finding a new location wasn’t easy. The new site, used to be a youth soccer field.



“Its just been an overall team effort across not only Seven Saws but you know the town, to make this happen," said Anderson. A community the five partners at Seven Saws say they didn’t want to leave after being open close to three years.



“Holden is such a great town. We all love being here, you know, we all moved here, so it was kind of one of those things where none of us grew up here. Our ultimate goal was to stay in Holden, that's always been our goal. Initially starting this was to bring a place to Holden, where we could come, drink a beer and hang out with friends," said Anderson.



Anderson says the expansion has taken a little longer than expected, but it’s been a good thing. He says with the brewery's size, staff has been able to quickly adapt to COVID-19 regulations.



“If we had been able to expand earlier, or more on the timeline that we were thinking it might have been a big detriment to us, due to COVID," Anderson said.

The tap room and brewhouse is expected to be completed this summer.