WORCESTER, Mass. - A popular Shrewsbury deli and catering company has plans to expand to a second location in Worcester.

Napoli Italian Deli & Catering will go before the Worcester Zoning Board next month in hopes of getting approved to open their second shop at 298 Plantation Street.

Although the shops will only be about two miles apart, Napoli hopes the new location will help better serve Worcester residents in the Grafton Hill and Shrewsbury Street neighborhoods.

Owner Rod Haddad says the building on Plantation Street has been in his family for generations, and bringing his business there is something important to him.

Haddad said, "My great-grandfather had a long boat trip here and helped my father develop the propertypost world war ii. I'm really excited, I really am. You know what? If they were all here today they'd be excited too. We also want to be part of that community. You know, a long time ago there were other restaurants in that neighborhood and 01604 is a great area."

Napoli ownership will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals for approval on Thursday, February 11 at 5:30 PM.