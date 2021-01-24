MILWAUKEE — Small businesses continue to navigate their way through the coronavirus pandemic and are turning to creativity, even in the chocolate business.

With Milwaukee chocolate shops’ busiest season fast approaching, their ability to adapt is key. Gooey, rich, delicious chocolate.

You’re crazy not to love it.

For Indulgence Chocolatiers’ owner, Julie Waterman, chocolate is a passion. It’s an empire she’s built over the last 13 years.

“Chocolate is about knowing the feel of it and knowing when its good to work with,” Indulgence Chocolatiers’ owner Julie Waterman says.

So when the pandemic hit and things turned semi-sweet for her business, it was time to swirl in some new ingredients.

“Business was down like 30 percent compared to where it was last year. But it was crazy because people were really thinking local and supportive during the holiday season and it came back ten fold during November and December,” Waterman says.

They found a way to adapt to those slower times by hosting virtual pairing classes. Pairing their chocolate with different wine and local Wisconsin cheeses.

“It’s great because it’s really taken off because people are really looking for something to do while they are at home,” Waterman says.

Meanwhile, with Valentine’s Day, one of their busiest times of the year right around the corner, Julie says she is grateful for her team and customers for keeping her job so sweet.

“It invigorates you to see the value in what you do in the community you are a part of and looking for the good that has come out of all this, really putting a focus on that,” Waterman says.

A candy-coated way to view a year that brought a bitter taste to many.