ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 vaccines have been a hard thing to come by for many but Sunday, a new group began receiving vaccinations in Orange County. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County and Orange County Public Schools teaming up to offer district employees 65 and older the chance to sign up to receive their first dose.

What You Need To Know Some 400 OCPS employees over 65 signed up the vaccine



OCPS hopes to open the vaccines up to people under 65 with comorbidities



Right now there are 619 people in the district quarantining, 59 employees and 560 students

More than 400 were able to make an appointment and receive their first dose.

“I am glad there was no waiting first of all, it was kind of quick. I was kind of nervous, but I would rather have it than get sick,” said OCPS employee Patricia Munnerlyn.

Patricia Munnerlyn works at Orlo Vista Elementary and deals with a kids on a daily basis. She said she has underlying health conditions, and is glad to get the first dose.

She’s already looking forward to completing the series in a few weeks.

“I will still wear my mask, and use the hand sanitizer and everything, but it will be a relief to know I have this over with,” said Munnerlyn.​

OCPS spokesperson Scott Howat said that 402 employees ranging from teachers to bus drivers signed up for the appointment-only event Sunday. This comes at a time where there are 619 people in the district quarantining, 59 employees and 560 students.

There have been more than 3,500 confirmed cases since the pandemic began within OCPS.

District officials said their top priority is to vaccinate those 65 and up, with the hope of opening it up to more in the future.

“Our goal is to make sure that any educator that works with children regularly on the daily basis or has underlying conditions, is under 65, that they have the same opportunity as soon as possible," said Howat.