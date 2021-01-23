WORCESTER, Mass. - Round two of the Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] loans are available for local businesses.

To target smaller businesses this round, only ones with fewer than 300 employees are eligible.

UniBank distributed 635 loans in the first round and expects to do the same amount this time.

Restaurants and other small businesses are the majority of their clients applying for these loans.

UniBank CEO Michael Welch said it's a privilege to try to help local business owners.

“That’s what we are built for, a community bank those smaller organizations that have reached out. Our average loan is $150,000, which we love, I think it’s about the mom and pop shops and those smaller people, that is who we are meant to serve and that’s who we want to raise up,” said Welch.

There was a total of $284 billion set aside for PPP loans in the latest federal economic stimulus package. ​

