MILWAUKEE— It’s an iconic image that has been sweeping social media for decades: Packers fans across the world wearing hats that look like they’re made of cheese.

The Original Cheesehead Factory in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood is where these game-day items are made.

The store has had a busy couple of weeks leading up to the Packers playoff game against the Rams, and now at Lambeau Field against the Buccaneers.

“We’re going to have our son over who has a birthday and another friend over and we’re going to grill some ribs and enjoy the game together,” says customer Scott Budnowski, who lives in Milwaukee.

Company creator, Ralph Bruno, said despite the pandemic, people have been coming into the store in person a lot more this past week to gear up. But because of the pandemic, admits a lot of sales have been made online. The store also offers curbside pick-up for folks who don't feel comfortable shopping in-person but need their cheeseheads pronto.

“It’s really an honor to have people think of the cheesehead as being iconic and it’s part of their planning for their parties,” said co-owner Meilyn Nelson.

The company has been doing Zoom tours of the factory during the pandemic. Bruno said the sales they’ve made leading up to Sunday’s game have been double what they sold during Christmas.

“To be able to even survive from the last year and be around here in 2021, it’s a great opportunity for us,” said Bruno. “The Packers fan base that crosses over to the cheeseheads is obviously a big deal for us and it’s a big deal for a lot of Wisconsinites.”