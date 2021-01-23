CINCINNATI — On Thursdays, Chef Kayla Robison can expect a busy kitchen at Arnold's Bar and Grill, chopping a lesser-known secret ingredient of hers.

“On Food Network, they know me as the 'Commander in Beef.' Thats, like, my name," she said. "I’ve made a name for myself cooking burgers and steaks and meat in general.”



In January though, she struck gold with a greener menu.



“Last week when I bought cauliflower, we were all talking about cauliflower wings and why no one has made a cauliflower chicken sandwich before,” she said.



For Robison, the solution was simple: Make her own. She tested the sandwich on her coworkers and realized quickly it was a hit.



It went on the menu that day, but no one anticipated just how fast it would go.



"I did not think we were gonna have 200 people come here to eat it," Robison said.



The kitchen sold out their first two nights, a pleasant surprise during what Robison describes as one of the slowest months of the year.



"You know we need to make money and keep the lights on," she said.



Like most Cincinnati restaurants, Arnold's Bar and Grill has had a difficult year. They've had to run on reduced hours and reduced staff. The pandemic has kept crowds to a minimum since March.



Now, Robison hopes adding the cauliflower sandwich as a weekly special could turn things around.



“Thursdays are slower days for us so it would be nice to bring in extra business,” she said.



Over the next few weeks, Robison said she'll keep creating. She's putting together a few plant-based menu options for the spring and testing out a few more uses for her cauliflower.



She said there will always a place for meat on the menu, but this experience has proven there's room to expand her repertoire, especially if it keeps food on the table for her customers and staff.