End of an era: Veteran journalist Tom Brokaw announced his retirement from NBC News after a career spanning over 55 years.

“During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them,” Brokaw said in a statement released Friday.

Brokaw began his career in NBC News' Los Angeles bureau, where he covered the 1968 presidential campaign and the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, before becoming NBC News' White House correspondent in 1973, during the Watergate scandal.

He left the position in 1976 to start co-hosting The Today Show, before becoming the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw in 1983, where he remained for 22 years.

Among a number of other notable career milestones, Brokaw wrote "The Greatest Generation," an iconic book which became synonymous of the people who lived through the Great Depression and fought in WW2, he was the first U.S. journalist to conduct an interview with Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev, reported from Berlin the night the Berlin Wall fell, and was the only person to host all three major NBC News shows: Today, NBC Nightly News, and Meet the Press briefly after the sudden passing of Tim Russert.

Brokaw was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018, but he denied the allegations. Over 60 current and former colleagues, including Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, and Maria Shriver signed a letter of support for Brokaw, calling him "a man of tremendous decency and integrity" who "has given each of us opportunities for advancement and championed our successes throughout our careers."

"Brokaw will continue to be active in print journalism, authoring books and articles, and spend time with his wife, Meredith, three daughters and grandchildren," the release from NBC News said.