CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A swim park for dogs is now open in Charlotte. They offer swim lessons so dogs can get familiar with water.

Pet owner Joanna Anzaldua says both of her dogs, Willow and Bella, are rescues. She said since taking ownership they have never been in the water, so she decided to take them to Aquapups in Charlotte.

“I said, 'you know what, this would be a good thing for my girls',” Anzaldua says. “I took them to the vet, and my vet said they were fat.”

She said at first her dogs were quite nervous, but eventually they took the plunge.

“I am pretty excited,” Anzaldua says. “I hope this helps.”

Anzaldua says her dog Bella was found in a box by the river, and Willow came from a hoarding situation.

“She [Willow] laid there for three days,” Anzaldua said. “She pretended nobody existed and closed her eyes and she was panting really heavy. She was doing 85 breaths per minute. I thought something was really wrong with her, but it just ended up being emotionally wrong.”

She hopes the water helps relieve some of Willow’s stress and hopes to see potential benefits for her older dog Bella.

“One thing that I have learned, especially, older dogs, is that their back ends start to lose muscle, and I don't want that to happen to Bella,” Anzaldua says.

Clinic Manager Janie Tettmar says orientation and swim lessons help the dogs get comfortable with the water.

“It’s great for their weight and their joints,” Tettmar says. “Now, they know what to do in case they fall in, and they don’t panic.”

Anzaldua says she just wants to make sure both her dogs live a better life than before.

“I think they are both anxious dogs and swimming will alleviate some of that anxiety,” Anzaldua says.

Group swim lessons at Aquapups Charlotte start at $15 an hour per dog. Private lessons are $45 for 30 minutes. They also offer memberships.

