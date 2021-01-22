SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When it comes to achieving President Joe Biden’s goal to administer 100 million shots of the coronavirus vaccine over the next 100 days, increasing production and availability of the vaccine will be paramount.

What You Need To Know



Seminole County says they have seen their orders diminish in size since the beginning of the month from nearly 13,000 doses the first week of January to just taking in 1900 next week.

The current supply of the coronavirus vaccine cannot meet demand.

Even for those eligible like Barbara Nooney’s husband who is 65, a Type 1 diabetic, kidney transplant recipient, and completed cancer treatments in December.

“Why does he have to fight for a slot with a 65 year old healthy person?” Melbourne resident Barbara Nooney asked.

Barbara says her and her husband have tried for weeks to sign up or get a coronavirus vaccine. Between text alerts, going online, waiting in person, and trying to sign up at Publix, nothing has worked. The Brevard County resident doesn't think she should have to leave her county for a better shot at a vaccine.

“I work full time," Nonney said from her office. "My husband is sick — to go to Orlando isn’t really an option for us.”

Moderna and Pfizer, which are approved to manufacture the vaccine, release 12-18 million doses each a week. Biden is hopeful he can increase production, but Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the current trend isn’t promising.

“We are seeing the vaccine decrease not actually increase," Alan Harris the Emergency Manager for Seminole County said. "We had a good allotment at the end of December, then each week we’ve seen half, half, half.

Biden called the former administration's vaccine plan a dismal failure and moving forward he plans to use the Defense Production Act to increase the country's stock of vaccine doses. That will give vaccine manufacturers priority access to items needed to make the vaccine and equipment. They also plan to increase the federal government’s role in administering the vaccine rather than leave each state to create their own plans. Still Barbara says she wants to see results.

If doses do become available, Harris says Seminole County is able and ready to distribute.

“We’ll do it, Harris says with confidence. "We are ready. We have the EMT’s, we have the nurses, we have the space.”

Harris also says that between their vaccine site at the Oviedo mall, and other sites in the county he can distribute at least 5,000 vaccines a day. On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that new vaccines such as Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca could improve supply in the coming weeks.