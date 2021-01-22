AUSTIN, Texas — A new report indicates Samsung could follow Tesla’s lead and invest heavily in Austin, Texas.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung is mulling an advanced logic chipmaking plant in Texas’ capital city, and it would come with a price tag in excess of $10 billion.

If the South Korean company moves ahead, Bloomberg notes, construction could start this year and the plant could be up and running in 2023.

Nikkei in December reported Samsung has acquired a 440,000-square-meter plot in Austin and the city has begun reviewing its request to rezone that land for industrial use.

Bloomberg noted that Samsung has had success manufacturing memory chips but that chips made for smartphones and computer processors are more profitable.

Samsung has plans to invest $116 billion in non-memory chips in the next 10 years, Reuters reported.

There was no immediate word about precisely where in Austin the plant would be located or how many people it might employ.