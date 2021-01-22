Gina Ambriati opened a new full-service pet day care in the pandemic. Carol Burton and her dog Maggie are new loyal customers.

What You Need To Know Brand new business launches despite COVID-19 challenges



Helps others returning to work



Provides care and training for all types of animals



Focusing on education and communication for animals and their families

“Come-on good girl. And she loves it. She goes crazy when she knows and sees everything looks familiar,” says Carol to Maggie.

Carol relies on Gina’s Petphoria for her to be able to work.

“I didn’t work, I was a server. So now I wasn’t working and they decided to open back up and she was a puppy. So I was kinda nervous about taking her places,” says Carol.

Carol feels Petphoria’s full-service pet care opened at the perfect time.

“She actually saved me! It’s great here. I feel so comfortable leaving her here. There’s cameras. There are times when I’ve looked on the cameras and she’s dancing with them. It’s great,” says Carol.

Launching a new business in the pandemic has been hard.

“We spent $300,000 into making this,” says Ambriati, showing off the brand new full-service pet care facility. “Here’s the pool area. There was a hole there so I was like yeah, let’s put a pool in.”

Safety is also a major focus.

“Here’s our CPR dogs. You learn CPR on your dog in case you ever need CPR done. And it could potentially save your pets life,” explains Ambriati.

Cameras and air quality were an investment, too.

“Up here we also put in a filtration system for the quality of the air,” says Ambriati pointing to the new duct and air filters above.

There’s also a focus on dog training and communication.

“Teaching the dogs to ring the bell so they’re able to come out and potty, and it helps the parents when they get home.”

A giant play area sits in the center of it all.

“You get on their level. And that’s what I do here with them. I don’t just put them in here to run around. I am in here I lay on the ground with them,” says Ambriati.

The doggie hotel rooms might be nicer than some motels.

Gina points to a bright doggy bed and says, “If they’re in at 7:30 a.m., they just relax if they want to get away from over here. Here’s our suites if you need an overnight stay. They’re in a twin-size bed. Or they have a bed down there if they’re unable or not use to it. I don’t like anyone on the floor.”

With all these amenities in place to care for pets and their families, the struggle and emotion is real for Ambriati working day to day to keep her new business open.

“[This is] challenging. I still believe this is God’s purpose and it is needed,” explains Ambriati, almost in tears.

Ambriati monthly expenses are a minimum of $5,000 a month, but her dreams are big and her faith is strong.

“I’m sole proprietor there is only me to help survive here,” Ambriati emphatically says. “Hopefully, people will see my vision and the service I am trying to provide for people.”

Ambriati’s loyal furry customers hope to keep wagging their tails of joy every day she opens her doors.