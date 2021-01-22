This is the time of year we're always looking for something new and exciting to watch.

Starting Friday, Netflix will begin streaming season two of "Blown Away," which is a glassblowing competition series. And of course, the competition gives some exposure to a team of the Corning Museum of Glass.

The series will feature 10 glassmakers from around the world competing over the course of 10 episodes.

Season two comes after the first season had plenty of success in the summer of 2019. The series introduces us to a group of competitors who are timed and challenged week to week. In the season finale, the two finalists are assisted by a "Hot Glass Team" from the Corning Museum of Glass.

Spectrum News spoke to the retired senior director of the museum who served as a guest judge for the competition. He said the series has no doubt shined a positive light on the museum.

"We're used to working with guest artists all the time, to help them realize, their ideas in glass. So, we do just the same thing in this final episode except it happens to be on Netflix and is seen worldwide. So, the impact for our community, the region, for the pride of New York state, is really, really, fantastic," said Corning Museum of Glass Retired Senior Director Rob Cassetti.

Cassetti said after season one a few years ago, many people were coming into the museum asking about if and when there would be a season two.

As part of the debut of Season two, the museum will feature a new exhibit highlighting a glass object from each of the 10 contestants. You can find it in the Museum's West Bridge area.

