FLORIDA — We are just days away from the most somber week for NASA.

Three tragic accidents, just days apart over the space program's history.

"When they came and interrupted the simulation, and told us, we just couldn't believe it," says Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana, who was just a few months into his NASA astronaut career when the Challenger disaster struck.

Cabana was working in a shuttle system simulation trainer when he heard what had just happened on January 28, 1986, at 11:39 a.m.

"Didn't believe it, it was non-acceptance," he said. "It was, 'The crew got out, the crew's OK, they did an abort or something.' It was total non-acceptance that we lost the crew."

The seven member Challenger crew was killed when the orbiter broke apart 73 seconds after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center.​

It was later determined a joint in the right solid rocket booster failed, allowing burning fuel out and making contact with the other SRB and external tank.

The shuttle broke apart, and with no escape system, the crew was killed.

It was a milestone 25th space shuttle mission, and first launching from Pad 39B.

Cabana's duties in mission control were often alongside the Challenger crew at the Johnson Space Center.

On the job for just a few months, he remembers a conversation he had with Mission Specialist Ellison Onizuka, who died when the shuttle broke apart.

"He said, 'I know it's really tough when you move to a new place, getting settled and everything,' he said, 'If you need to work on your car or anything, I got all the tools, just come on over and we'll do it my garage'," Cabana said. "And I'll never forget that."

Heralded as the first Teacher in Space Project, among those killed was teacher Christa McAuliffe.

Challenger became NASA's first orbital mission during which astronauts were lost.

Cabana says even 35 years after the disaster, remembering those lost is the way to make spaceflight safer for the future.

"That we do not forget, that we bring this forward, that we look at the lessons learned and continue to remember," he said.​

Next week NASA will hold it's annual Day of Remembrance ceremony, marking the Apollo 1 fire which killed three astronauts in 1967; the Challenger disaster; and the shuttle Columbia accident that claimed the lives of the seven member crew in 2003.