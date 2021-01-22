President Joe Biden wasted no time during his first few days in office, signing a slew of executive orders and calling on Congress to confirm his Cabinet nominees as quickly as possible.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden has asked the Senate to confirm his Cabinet and Cabinet-level nominees as quickly as possible



So far, the Senate has confirmed Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence and Gen. Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense



Hearings in the Senate and several of its subcommittees are scheduled in the coming weeks to consider more of Biden's appointees

Biden had long pledged to build a Cabinet as diverse as the nation it represents, and lawmakers had applauded the president for keeping his promise.

Many on Biden’s newly-assembled team represent historic firsts in the federal government: should her nomination be approved, Marcia Fudge would be the first woman in over 40 years and second-ever Black woman in history to lead the Department of Housing and Development. Katherine Tai, Biden’s pick to act as U.S. Trade Representative, would likewise make history as the first Asian American and first woman of color to serve in the role, should she be confirmed.

The Cabinet is typically made up of the vice president and the heads of the 15 federal executive departments like the Treasury, Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, and more. Biden expanded his Cabinet by adding the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, the Director of National Intelligence, and the U.S. Trade Representative as top-level positions in need of confirmation.

All Cabinet members must be approved by a simple majority vote in the Senate, save for several high-level appointees chosen by the president, including the chief of staff.

The process for confirmation varies based on “the importance of the position involved, existing political circumstances, and policy implications,” according to the Congressional Research Service. Usually, the Senate’s executive clerk will refer a nominee to a specific Senate committee, which then investigates and questions the nominee before sending a recommendation to the full Senate body. In some circumstances, nominees can bypass committee hearings altogether and head straight to the Senate floor for a confirmation vote.

The Senate has already begun the process of debating Biden’s nominees, with two already confirmed less than three days after the president took office. More hearings are set to take place in the coming weeks — here’s when you can expect to see those 15 department heads officially confirmed:

Confirmed

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, giving President Joe Biden the first member of his Cabinet and placing the first woman in charge of the nearly two-decade old agency.

Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA and deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration, was confirmed with an overwhelming 84-10 vote, signaling a bipartisan desire for confirming Biden's national security nominees and installing strong leadership after four turbulent years for the intelligence community.

It’s traditionally a show of good faith on Inauguration Day to confirm at least some nominees for a new president’s administration.

Secretary of Defense: Gen. Lloyd T. Austin

The Senate voted to confirm Ret. General Lloyd Austin as the Secretary of Defense on Friday. He will be the first Black leader of the Pentagon in U.S. history.

Senators confirmed President Biden’s nominee in a 93 to 2 vote. Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Josh Hawley of Missouri were the only Senators who voted against the confirmation.

The Senate voted one day after approving a waiver that allows Austin to serve as secretary even though he retired five years ago, within the seven-year waiting period usually required to ensure civilian leadership of the military.

Hearings in Progress

Nominee for Treasury Secretary: Janet Yellen

Janet Yellen testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, and the group confirmed Yellen’s nomination Friday on a 26-0 vote. The administration is urging a quick confirmation vote, saying it’s critical to get the top member of Biden’s economic team in place as the Democratic president seeks to win approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon and the incoming chairman of the Finance Committee, said he hoped to get Yellen’s nomination approved by the full Senate later Friday.

Nominee for Transportation Secretary: Pete Buttigieg

The former presidential hopeful sat in front of the Senate Commerce Committee Thursday, pledging to senators to work with them to carry out the administration’s ambitious agenda to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

A Senate committee vote on his nomination could come as soon as next week.

“I’m quite certain he will be confirmed,” Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi told the committee. Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.

Nominee for Department of Homeland Security Secretary: Alejandro Mayorkas

Alejandro Mayorkas appeared in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday, but hopes of a swift confirmation were blocked by a Republican senator.

Sen. Josh Hawley said Tuesday that he would block a procedural move to bypass full committee consideration of the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to lead DHS.

The move means the Mayorkas confirmation must go to the full Senate, which will happen on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Nominee for Secretary of State: Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken appeared at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, where he pledged to repair damage done to the State Department and America’s image abroad over the past four years while continuing a tougher approach to China.

There was general bipartisan agreement to push Blinken’s nomination through for a full senate vote as quickly as possible, which could happen as early as Friday afternoon.

Not Confirmed

Nominee for Attorney General: Merrick Garland

No information on hearing dates.

Nominee for Secretary of Labor: Marty Walsh

No information on hearing dates.

Nominee for Commerce Secretary: Gina Raimondo

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to examine Raimondo’s nomination.

Nominee for Education Secretary: Miguel Cardona

No information on hearing dates.

Nominee for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator: Michael Regan

No information on hearing dates.

Nominee for Interior Secretary: Deb Haaland

No information on hearing dates.

Nominee for Energy Secretary: Jennifer Granholm

The Senate will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to examine Granholm’s nomination.

Nominee for Agriculture Secretary: Tom Vilsack

No information on hearing dates.

Nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary: Marcia Fudge

The Senate will convene on Thursday, Jan. 28 to examine Fudge’s nomination.

Nominee for Veterans Affairs Secretary: Denis McDonough

The Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee will convene Wednesday, Jan. 27 to examine McDonough’s nomination.

Nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary: Xavier Becerra

No information on hearing dates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.