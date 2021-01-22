RALEIGH, N.C. — Salon waste is something most people don’t consider, yet still contribute to.



Rebekah McNeill, owner of Salon Synchronicity, says she sees waste constantly and that people may not even be aware of the waste they’re generating.



“Every single color client that sits in my chair has a foil color tube that we use. The tubes have plastic on top of them, they’re boxed in cardboard boxes, we use the foils for highlights. We of course have our shampoos and conditioners that are put in plastic containers,” McNeill explains.



That’s why she chose to become Green Circle Certified.



She wanted to repurpose those waste items into eco-friendly products and green energy.



McNeill says that 95% of the waste her salon generates gets repurposed. That includes plastics, PPE, foils, excess hair dye, and even hair clippings.



“On a typical day, any one stylist can fill up an entire trash bag,” McNeill says.



McNeill says that it’s about time salons started to go green, and the 16,000 other stylists who joined Green Circle Salons agree.



“There are lots of practices in the industry that are outdated,” McNeill says. “The waste that it generates is just one of them.”



McNeill is just happy to be able to do what she loves while making a difference.



She says, “I feel like Green Circle really just created an alley for us to do what we do best and to make it really easy to have a space to send all of our stuff so that the beauty that we’re creating isn’t leaving a trail of dirty waste behind.”



To find a Green Circle Certified Salon near you, click here.