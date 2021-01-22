TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees is making it clear: Floridians need to be prioritized in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

His new statewide public health advisory is ensuring providers do not vaccinate people who are flocking to the state just to get a vaccine.

People over the age of 65 and health-care workers are still the priority in Florida.

Rivkees said vaccine availability is scarce in the United States and in Florida, so these rules are needed to protect Floridians.

The advisory said, every vaccine provider in Florida must ensure the patient:

Can prove Florida residency by showing a driver's license or a valid state ID.

Someone who is in Florida to provide health care and is in direct contact with patients is also allowed to get vaccinated.

According to Florida statutes for seasonal residents, qualifications include people must live in the state for at least 31 consecutive days each year and maintain a temporary residence here.

To prove seasonal residency, people must show a copy of two items like a utility bill and a monthly mortgage statement.

Earlier this week, some Central Florida counties made their own similar rules ahead of the new statewide order.