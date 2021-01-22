AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday it was announced the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been pushed back for the third time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s just the latest disappointment for moviegoers.

While most movie theaters have reopened with social distancing measures in place, there hasn’t been a great deal of new material to get people back to the movies.

However, this weekend the Alamo Drafthouse, which is known for offering out-of-the-ordinary content, is providing the next best thing to catching the UFC live. Participating theaters are showing Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live Saturday night.

Get your UFC fix at your favorite cinema.

A quick check of the Drafthouse app for the Lakeline theater in Austin puts ticket prices at $25 minus tax, snacks, meals and beverages.

The event gets started at 9 p.m. CST and that same app, at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, showed about half the seats available. Seating is spaced out to accommodate social distancing.

The main UFC card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Saturday.

When the fighters last met more than six years ago, Connor McGregor emerged victorious over Dustin Poirier. McGregor scored a first-round knockdown in September 2014.

Since then, Poirier has won an interim belt and handled several former champions. Still, oddsmakers have McGregor as -320 favorite and Poirier a +260 underdog.

For tickets and more information, click here.