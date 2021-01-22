ORANGE COUNTY — A critical need remains across OneBlood’s donor region for convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies that can help hospital patients recover from COVID-19.

What You Need To Know The need for convalescent plasma is critical, OneBlood says



This plasma contains antibodies that can fight the coronavirus



The FDA has issued new guidance on donors who have been vaccinated

“We have seen an ongoing need, and as we’ve had more patients, the need has been stronger,” OneBlood Spokesperson Pat Michaels explained. “So we are constantly expanding and trying to recruit COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors.”

Ernest “Jim” Cottrell received a convalescent plasma transfusion from a OneBlood donor Monday, according to his family. Cottrell is in a hospital intensive care unit, on a ventilator.

Now his family is asking people who had the coronavirus to donate their convalescent plasma.

“There was a correlation in my dad getting better from receiving the plasma,” Kristine Sardisco said. “So if you have had COVID and you have the antibodies, it’s a noninvasive procedure. Do the plasma. You could save someone’s life.”

Initially, people who received the coronavirus vaccine were barred from donating convalescent plasma. But new FDA guidance allows them to, as long as they were symptomatic and had a positive COVID-19 test result, received the vaccine after their diagnosis, and their symptoms ended within six months.

OneBlood is updating its donor policy to reflect the new FDA guidance. Currently, people who received the coronavirus vaccine can donate regular blood at OneBlood clinics at least two weeks after their shot. They’re asked to bring their vaccine card as proof.

Last April, OneBlood became one of the first blood centers in the nation to begin collecting convalescent plasma, according to a spokesperson.