DELAND, Fla. — After years of waiting and delays, DeLand leaders and businesses say they're excited to see signs of a promised SunRail station coming to their city.

Owner of the wine bar The Elusive Grape in downtwon DeLand Bill Budzinski says while business is good, he says this station is sure to make it even better.

“The fact that it’s moving forward is just incredible,” Budzinski said.

The Florida Department of Transportation describes the SunRail extension from Debary to DeLand as "critical."

And Budzinski says after hearing about it for almost ten years, it's about time.

“I’m really happy that they’re moving forward with it because it didn’t look like it was gonna happen,” he said.

That worry about it not happening, came after some Volusia County leaders and SunRail commission members thought the cost could outweigh the benefit of the project.

But the Commission approved the project by a slim majority back in October.

Now several options with different costs for building the rail were unveiled this month.

With the recommended option from the DOT costing around $74 million.

“Really we see this as a way to connect DeLand to the rest of Central Florida and vice versa,” said Community Information Specialist for the City of DeLand Chris Graham.

He says the city is excited to finally see some progress, because of the benefits to both DeLand’s residents, and downtown businesses.

“Someone from DeLand could decide to go to Winter Park, or to the airport, or someone from that area who doesn’t want to hop on I-4, can come up to DeLand and check out one of America’s best Main Streets,” Graham said.

Ridership on the SunRail however has dropped dramatically since the pandemic hit Central Florida.

Information from the DOT shows a drop of about 3,000 riders in December 2020 compared to December 2019.

But the station in DeLand won’t be completed for at least a couple years.

By that time, Budzinski hopes the pandemic will be long gone, and ridership with customers will rebound.

“We’ll be plenty ready for it, I hope,” he said.

SunRail commissioners will discuss the three options at their next meeting in February.