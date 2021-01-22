With the second COVID-19 vaccine dose date quickly approaching for many residents in Lake County, some are concerned because they’ve haven’t heard when or where they might get it.

“Reminder vaccine. The 27th,” said John Ronald.

It’s a critically important date for Ronald and his wife — it’s when they should get their second vaccine dose.

“To get the first shot and to not get the second shot, for whatever reason, it’s such a waste,” said Ronald.

The Ronalds live in Lake county and they consider themselves lucky — they were able to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We appreciate that because other people who wanted to get the vaccine we’re unable to do so,” said Ronald.

But now, they worry their luck may have run out.

With the second dose date quickly approaching, they’ve been trying to get a clear answer for when they’ll get it.

“Here we are a week from our deadline date and we got one robocall that said we’ll call you when we can, we’re waiting on doses,” said Ronald.

The Ronalds aren’t alone. Others in the area say they haven’t heard much from county health officials either.

County health leaders said they will begin to administer the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday and those needing it will get a call with a location and appointment information.

The Ronalds, and many others, are hoping they get that call sooner rather than later.

“There’s a whole community of people that are anxious about getting their doses," Ronald said. "It’s important to people."

Lake County health leaders say they’re prioritizing second dose appointments and ask for patience as they wait for vaccine allotments.

Health experts tell us as long as you get your second shot within 6 weeks it should not impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.