POINCIANA, Fla. — A Poinciana family struck by the coronavirus is facing an uncertain future.

Susan and Dennis Braley love children so much that they have fostered about 300 of them, but the pandemic has recently changed their lives.

Susan died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving seven legally adopted children (aged 7 to 22), motherless. Dennis, a Navy veteran who worked for Give Kids The World for 20 years, is now in the ICU fighting against the virus.

The family is trying their hardest to make sure no one is displaced and they all stick together through all of it. Carianne Braley, Susan and Dennis’s biological daughter said, “We want them to have a place of rescue and solitude they know they can always go to. We want to continue to provide that stable secure home environment that my parents fought for 20 years to provide for so many children.”

Click here to help this family with any resources.

