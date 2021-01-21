CINCINNATI — It’s been a tireless 10 months for many, but especially those in the service industry. But now fans of the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University are sharing their support and competitive nature by donating big tips to local restaurants.

​Being a cook can be a thankless job.

Dante Morris is the executive chef at Keystone Bar and Grill. He’s been in the kitchen for a long time, but never has he seen a tip of more than $1,000 be given at his restaurant.

But that’s what happened last week at Keystone Bar and Grill in Clifton.

“They appreciated us and all the hard work that we do," Morris said. "That we’re out there still trying to provide service and food for them and that they reciprocated with a large tip to show their appreciation.”

The $1,001 tip came just a week after Xavier fans gave a $1,000 tip at Zip’s in Mount Lookout. Morris said while he was working that night, he let his two young chefs take a portion of the money instead of himself.

“If you saw the looks on their faces when they were told about it, it made me feel good just that they felt good to show that people actually do still care out there," Morris said.

For the restaurant’s assistant manager, Annie Curtis, she was actually called to the table that night, after the couple requested to see a manager.

“So I went over there and they basically opened up the note that they wrote and they said hey, we saw someone left a big tip at Zip’s last week and we wanted to be generous and help the service industry and kind of one up them,” Curtis said.

Now, fans of the two schools are competing to continue to tip generously. Something the staff at Keystone said they hope continues.

“If others out there see that and keep it going, that would be awesome," Morris said.