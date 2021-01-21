CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A historic Theatre in Charlotte that has been standing since 1941 was severely damaged in a fire.



Chris Timmons has worked at Theatre Charlotte for about 13 years holding various roles behind the scenes. He is now the associate artistic director. He says, after the fire, it was a tough site to walk through.



“The ceiling collapsed [in the auditorium],” Timmons said. “There is a hole in the floor. Everything has been hit with water and smoke.”



Instead of people, debris and soot now sit on the auditorium chairs. When Timmons walked on stage he said he got an eerie feeling.



“I think what gets me most when I walk through the door is the quiet,” Timmons said. “There is usually energy in here. Even when there is not an audience or rehearsals there is a feeling, a sense of energy.”



Timmons says it will take more than $100,000 to repair this damage, but not everything was a loss. He showed a painting of Tom Humble hanging by the stage. He was the first artistic director of Theatre Charlotte. Timmons says a while back they had Humble’s painting at the entrance of the building, but they later moved it backstage.

“That way he is able to watch all the shows. there is certainly sentimental value here,” Timmons said.



It’s one of several sentimental items that was saved. Timmons said in the back of the building they have several books and pictures that show the theatre’s history. The organization that became Theatre Charlotte began in 1927.



“Prior to moving into this building in 1941, they were all over the city,” Timmons said.



It's why despite the loss of this fire he wants to keep Theatre Charlotte alive. He says they do plan to rebuild.



“We are looking at this as an opportunity to come back stronger.



Timmons estimates it will take them at least a year to rebuild. He says COVID-19 has already decreased their revenue. They are now asking for donations.



For more information on their relief fund visit their website.