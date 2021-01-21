CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a variety of satellites Friday morning.

The launch will be part of the Transporter-1 mission, and once in orbit, will deploy dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatgellites — including Starlink satellites — "into a sun-synchronous orbit for commercial and government customers," the Kennedy Space Center said on its website.

The launch window will be open from 9:24 to 10:22 a.m. ET.

Friday's launch comes two days after a Falcon 9 rocket successfully carried 60 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The 45th Space Wing forecasts a 20% chance of weather causing a launch delay Friday, with cloud coverage listed as the primary concern.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.