MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – North Carolina airports have a huge impact on their local economies, and it's not just from the larger commercial airports.

A recent report from North Carolina's Department of Transportation says its airports contribute over $60 billion and over 370,000 jobs to the local economy.

Mount Airy Surry County Airport ranked No. 2 for non-commercial, general aviation airports in North Carolina because of its economic output of more than $690 million, state and local tax revenue of more than $22 million, and personal income of more than $129 million. It falls behind only Winston-Salem's Smith Reynolds Airport.

"We are extremely fortunate we have several corporations that, because of this airport, had their business and all of their employees are generated around Mount Airy, this community," emphasizes Airport Manager George Crater.

Crater says these developments are funded by the state because of the airport's economic impact on the state and the support from the community.

NCDOT's report says airports and aviation-related jobs across our state provide $15 billion in personal income and contribute $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenues every year.