RALEIGH, N.C. — The Flourish Market in downtown Raleigh is empowering women one purchase at a time.

“All of our products have a bigger purpose,” owner Emily Grey says. “Every single product gives back.”

The boutique sells 150 brands that support women all over the world with issues like sex trafficking, domestic violence, and hunger.

It’s Grey’s personal mantra of passing on freedom and joy through speaking truth in love that keeps her passion for her work alive.

“I’ve seen in my life, I’ve seen in the women’s lives in our products that when we walk in courage, and we break free of these untrue stories that we tell ourselves and find that freedom, and we find that joy, and we find that fulfillment, we get to encourage other women to step into that as well,” she says.

Those untrue stories are literally written on the wall.

Grey has an area in the store dedicated to what she calls the wall of women, all of whom are sharing their untrue, negative narratives that they have been able to change.

Much of that change is in part thanks to the purchasing power they found at The Flourish Market but also in the connections they made through Grey.

Leslie Douglas, a woman on the wall, says that she used to worry about not being enough. She adds, “being enough in terms of showing up and not feeling like I was good enough or giving enough time to people or attention to people.”

After Flourish, she says she is “just standing in that power, that the way that I am right now, and the way that I’m showing up for people is, in fact, enough.”

Douglas says that it’s beyond shopping for clothes and gifts, that the store has changed her life, and it continues to change women’s lives.

While in-store and online shopping have been available throughout the pandemic, Grey hopes to be able to continue her efforts to connect women and give back to local and global communities after the pandemic as well by hosting private events, fundraisers, and making mental health resources available.

The Flourish Market is located at 307 West Martin St. in Raleigh or at theflourishmarket.com.