OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola school officials are seeing an increase in absences among students doing online classes.

The Osceola County School District superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said digital learning attendance lags two percentage points behind the face-to-face attendees, and she says that doesn’t even truly capture the data.

Emilye Chasen, a math teacher at Tohopekaliga High School, said that sometimes kids log on, which marks them present, but simply don’t engage.

“Currently I have a handful — so maybe about five students that rarely show up,” Chasen said.

“You know I realize that digital learning takes a tremendous commitment from everybody, the student and the family for that 7-hour instructional day,” Pace said, “But it’s so important if the student is going to continue in digital learning that they truly recognize the commitment it requires to be fully successful.”

The district has launched a communications campaign involving text messages, emails, and print letters to notify parents.