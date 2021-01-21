ORLANDO, Fla. — With a new administration, typically comes changes, and one local business owner said he is hoping President Joe Biden’s economic plan will help his business.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a real challenge, according to Jason Lambert, who has owned the Hammered Lamb in the Ivanhoe area of Orlando for nine years and has been in the hospitality industry for two decades.

“It’s been the toughest year in my 20 years owning bars and restaurants,” Lambert said.

Biden’s plan is a $1.9 trillion package and includes $400 million to help fight the pandemic and would deliver $1,400 direct payments to most Americans.

Sales at Lambert’s business dived 40% at the start of the pandemic but are slowly coming back. Lambert, who has 35 employees, said he believes Biden’s economic plan can help.

“Everything he is doing is trying to help families and small business that need it right now to say afloat,” he said.

UCF economist Dr. Sean Snaith agrees that those direct payments can bring a boost to the local economy and help small businesses.

“I think it will help in the short term of getting money in the pockets of consumers,” he said.

At the same time, Snaith said it could also lead to an increase in taxes…

“When you are spending like that, it has be paid for somehow,” Snaith said. “I think we are going to see an increase in some form or another.”

Financial markets are likely to remain fairly strong, he said.

“The economy is going to recover as the vaccines are administered around the country,” Snaith said.