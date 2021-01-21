WEBSTER, Fla. — Florida is known for its expansive outdoor parks and sanctuaries. In fact, you can find dozens of animal rescues all across the state of Florida.

1. Chase Animal Rescue and Preserve is located in Webster and has been a safe haven for unique and threatened animals for 15 years.

2. At the sanctuary, you can see a host of animals including exotic birds, deer, capybara, pigs, and the crowd favorite, their lemurs.

3. They offer guided tours, including their interactive tours like the Lemur and Friends tour, which allows guests to roam around their habitat interact with them and even feed them.

4. You must call ahead to schedule a tour as they have limited hours of operation for the general public.

5. For more information check out their website, https://www.chasesanctuary.org/