GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tens of thousands of businesses in our state are looking forward to a lifeline from the Small Business Administration.

The administration opened the application for a second round of funding through the Paycheck Protection Program last week.

“It would just be such a relief at the end of the month that I don’t have to worry about my income getting cut,” says Emily Morris, the owner of The Shoe Bus and BoVega in Greensboro. “I haven’t made the amount of money that I usually make for my personal income in four months.”

The Shoe Bus is a mobile fitness boutique, and BoVega is a vegan food delivery service.

Morris missed the cut for the first round of loans, but plans to do everything she can to get this round.

“People were just putting fitness on the back burner because it's more of a luxury to have a personal trainer come in and do yoga with you twice a week and your employees,” Morris says. “And so people are just getting back to what is really important, those bills that can’t get missed.”

Morris plans to use the PPP loan to pay herself and her employees and expand her budget for social media ads and marketing.

“We are so, so looking forward to 2021, and we have really big hopes and dreams for these businesses and helping the community as much as possible,” Morris says.

In the first week, the Small Business Administration approved 60,000 loans for more than $5 billion.

First-time applicants and businesses seeking a second loan can apply through March 31.