WORCESTER, Mass. - Buck's Whiskey and Burger Bar in Worcester says while they typically don't see customers past 9:30 PM anyway, lifting early closure restrictions shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Owner Nick Panaerlli is hopeful once capacity limits are removed people will start to feel more comfortable dining out.

"Maybe not 100% right away. I get it. You have to ease into things, but maybe go to 50% [capacity], allow those smaller places that really don’t have many options, allow them to re-open because at 25% you can’t make any money. If you can break even your light years ahead of it, I guess," said Panerelli.

The state also awarded new grants of more than $37 million to more than 600 small businesses on Thursday.

Restaurants and bars are among the key industries receiving this round of money.