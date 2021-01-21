TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Capitol received a bomb threat overnight, but a law enforcement sweep found no explosive devices or anything suspicious, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

FDLE made the announcement early Thursday on Twitter, saying the sweep included explosive-detecting dogs.

The agency said it would close the capitol to employees until 9 a.m.

Tallassee Police announced on Facebook that it had arrested a person in reference to the bomb threat at a business on Apalachee Parkway Thursday morning, with the help of several agencies.

The threat follows the reported arrest last week of a Tallahassee man accused of inciting violence at the Florida Capitol.

Florida’s Capitol has seen no major protests in recent days, after the FBI warned of possible armed violence at U.S. statehouses leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration.