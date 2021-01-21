ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Dozens of people move around the wide-open space of the main hall of the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon.

Just a year ago, this area was open and exposed to the cold and snow as construction crews went about their jobs building the $93 million facility. That job was ceremonially finished Wednesday with a ribbon cutting dedicating the new building just across the street from Lambeau Field.

“We’re standing right in the center of where the old Brown County Arena was. We talk about 26 months ago, what was here and where we are now, it’s absolutely amazing to see the new space,” said Kurt Wolfgram, project executive with Neenah-based Miron Construction.

Designers and construction crews transformed the corner where the Brown County Veterans Memorial Area stood since the 1950s over the past year and half — facing both an aggressive construction scheduled and an unexpected pandemic. They overcame the challenges of both, Wolfgram said.

The building is expected to bring additional convention and expo space to the county while complimenting the Titletown, Lambeau Field and Resch Center entertainment district.

“I wanted people to come down Lombardi Avenue and go, ‘Wow.’ I think we’ve got wow,’” said Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee.

The first events — the Green Bay Boat Show and a wedding show — are booked for next month with a number of events already booking for 2022 and beyond. Resch Expo is also expected to be a key part of any bids to bring the NFL draft to Green Bay.

Designers incorporated the existing Brown County Veterans Memorial into the plaza design. A veterans wall is featured inside the building.

Wolfgram, a Door County native, said he’s proud of the team he worked with and the finished work.

“It’s a milestone that will stand in the community for many years to come,” he said. “One that I’ll hopefully be able to show my kids and my grandkids and say I was part of an amazing team that did it.”

He has other projects he’s now managing.

“It never gets old. That’s why I love my job,” Wolfgram said. “You see it from start to end, and you look forward to the next one.”